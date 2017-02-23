WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
WYO Rodeo tickets go on sale Friday
SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 87th Annual Sheridan WYO Rodeo will go on sale Friday starting at 7 a.m. at the WYO Theater.
Tickets can also be purchased online at 12 p.m. Friday at SheridanWyoRodeo.com. Tickets are first come, first served.
The 2017 Sheridan WYO Rodeo week will begin on July 10 and will go until July 16. Rodeo performances take place on July 12-15.
