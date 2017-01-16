WYO Rodeo Royalty organizing fundraiser

SHERIDAN — The 2017 Sheridan WYO Rodeo royalty would like to invite the public to attend their annual Coronation Fundraiser. The fundraiser will be held Friday at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

Tickets cost $20 apiece and can be purchased from any of the 2017 WYO Rodeo Royalty, at High Mountain Mercantile or at the door. The fundraiser will consist of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions and dancing.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The program will follow at 7 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 8 p.m.

The program will consist of honoring the 2016 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty — Queen Bailey McLean, Princess Angel Richards and Junior Princess Mariah McFaul. Then, the coronation of the new 2017 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty will take place. They are Queen Karyn Rieger, Senior Princess Libby Jost, Princess Hannah Jost and Junior Princess Lainey Konetzki.

Funds raised will go toward the expenses the 2017 royalty incur during their reign.

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty serve as ambassadors for Sheridan County and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo giving them opportunities to travel and be a part of local and statewide rodeos, community events and fundraisers. In addition, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen will attend multiple clinics to prepare herself for competition at the state level and will compete for Miss Rodeo Wyoming in August 2017 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.