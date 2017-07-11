WYO Rodeo Fan Zone a family fun zone for all ages

SHERIDAN — Tildyn and Tallis Gorzalka rope anything that moves — and things that don’t move, too. Goats, dogs, fence posts and the dummy steer their parents use to practice their team roping skills are all fair targets.

All that practice could pay off for the Gorzalka brothers at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo this week in a new addition to all the fun to be had all week long.

The Fan Zone will offer World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids, a horse training demonstration with renowned horsemen Tom Wagoner, live music and other fun events before and after the rodeo performances Wednesday through Saturday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The Fan Zone is located in the grassy area south of the main grandstand, adjacent to the Indian Village. It will open at 5 p.m. each night.

Tildyn and Tallis Gorzalka will be there, ropes at the ready.

“They know what it is to be fast and get the loop out of their hand,” Cristina Gorzalka said about her 6-year-old and 4-year-old sons. “It just started from watching my husband and I team rope. We rope the dummy a lot at our arena and at our house in our garage in the winter and, of course, we do, they do.”

Tildyn and Tallis Gorzalka will compete in the dummy roping events on Wednesday and Thursday for a shot at the Saturday night rope off. Winners from each of two age categories — younger than 8 and 9-12 years old — will qualify for the World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids grand championship to be held during the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

Originally a way to occupy the children of rodeo contestants, dummy roping at rodeos around the world has become an event of its own. Fan Zone organizer Vicki Kane got the go ahead for the World Championship Dummy Roping for Kids event at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo to be an official qualifying event for the final championship in Las Vegas.

“These kids are amazing,” Kane said. “From almost barely old enough to walk, they carry a rope in their hands, and by the time they’re 6 years old, they are stars.”

All kids — whether they’ve been roping goats and fence posts or not — are invited to give roping a try at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Fan Zone.

In addition to dummy roping, the Fan Zone will feature fun activities and live music by artists like Justin Beasley, Mick Johnson and Kalyn Beasley before the rodeo at 5 p.m. and after each performance at 9:30 p.m. If that weren’t enough, fans can also get a closer look at how horses are trained to work on ranches and compete in rodeos with renowned horse trainer Wagoner.

Wagoner has more than 50 years of experience working with young horses and helping riders better communicate with their horses through his Feet First Horsemanship clinics. His “from the ground to the saddle” techniques have helped some of the best horse riders in the world.

“People don’t realize it’s usually a very unique and special talent to train a horse in a kind and simple way,” Kane said. “This will help people understand the rodeo better.”

Kane said Wagoner — an old family friend who grew up in Buffalo — will work on the same horse all four nights, demonstrating his process step by step. Fans will find him in the Historic Pavilion south of the dummy roping area at 5 p.m. each night.

All events at the Fan Zone are free and open for anyone to participate. For more information, see www.sheridanwyorodeo.com.