WYO to host Western film series in January
SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host a Western film series each Sunday in January.
Each movie will begin at 2 p.m. Discount packages for tickets to the four shows are available for $39 for adults, $34 for students and military members and $32 for students.
Individual movie costs are $11.50 for adults, $10.50 for seniors and military members and $9.50 for students.
The series will include showings of the following films:
• Jan. 8 — “Valdez is Coming”
• Jan. 15 — “Seven Men from Now”
• Jan. 22 — “Breakheart Pass”
• Jan. 29 — “My Name is Nobody”
For additional information, contact the WYO Theater at 672-9084 or see wyotheater.com. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
