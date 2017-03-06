WYO to host ‘The Met: Live in HD’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host the next edition of “The Met: Live in HD” on Saturday at 10:55 a.m.

The simulcast will feature a performance of Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

“La Traviata” means “the fallen woman” or “the one who goes astray,” and refers to the main character, Violetta Valéry, a courtesan.

Tickets for the show are $21 per person or $11 for students. Tickets may be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, wyotheater.com or 672-9084.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.