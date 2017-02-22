WYO to host ‘Lights! Camera! Math!’ performance Sunday

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host “Lights! Camera! Math!” at the WYO Theater on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

The program integrates math, magic, theater and digital technology to help youth understand that math can be fun.

The show is suitable for children in grades three through six.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and military and $10 for students.

For more information about the show, see www.mayoarts.org/event/lights-camera-math.

For more information about the Sheridan performance and to get tickets, stop by the WYO Theater box office, call 672-9084 or see www.wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.