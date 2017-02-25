WYO to host classical pianist

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host classical pianist Andre Bohren on March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Bohren was born in New Orleans, but grew up traveling across the country with his family, following his pianist father Spencer Bohren’s tour schedule. When Bohren was 12, the family finally settled in Wyoming, and it was there he discovered a love of classical music. He later founded the rock/funk band Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes in 2001, manning the drum and percussion chair. This band has been Bohren’s main focus for the past 13-plus years, as they have released six albums and toured across the country for more than a decade.

Tickets for the March 2 show are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and military and $11 for students.

For more information and to get tickets, visit the WYO Theater box office, call 672-9084 or see www.wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.