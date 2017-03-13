WYO to host auditions for joint production

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater and Civic Theatre Guild will host auditions for the two groups’ 2017 co-production “The Musical of Musicals (the Musical)” on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. each night.

In the satire of musical theater, one story becomes five musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form.

The comic valentine to musical theater was the longest running show in the York Theatre Company’s 35-year history before moving off-Broadway.

Those planning to audition should be prepared with a short piece that showcases their range.

Musical numbers are available for review at wyotheater.com. Those planning to audition should also be ready to dance.

Performance dates for the show will be May 12-14, May 19-21, and May 26-28 in the Mars Theater.

For additional information, contact Erin Butler at ebutler@wyotheater.com or 307-399-4411.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.