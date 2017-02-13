WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

WYO to host ‘Artrageous’ event


SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host an “Artrageous” art and music extravaganza Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a high-energy production that includes singing, dancing and a lot of audience involvement.

Tickets for the event are $32 for adults, $29.50 for seniors and military and $26.50 for students. They are available through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com or by calling 672-9084.

For more information, see artrageousexperience.com. 

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

