WYO to host ‘Artrageous’ event
SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host an “Artrageous” art and music extravaganza Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The show is a high-energy production that includes singing, dancing and a lot of audience involvement.
Tickets for the event are $32 for adults, $29.50 for seniors and military and $26.50 for students. They are available through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com or by calling 672-9084.
For more information, see artrageousexperience.com.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
Staff Reports
