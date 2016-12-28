The WYO equals economic development

We talk about economic development a lot, mostly in terms of getting new businesses into Sheridan. That’s important, of course. But sometimes we overlook one aspect of economic development that’s been happening for 86 years. I’m speaking of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

One of the reasons The WYO was established in 1931 was to provide economic development for the Sheridan community. It has done that throughout the years to various degrees. But in the last few years, the financial impact that The WYO has on the community has reached new heights.

That impact is difficult to calculate exactly. It’s all estimated. But with some thoughtful rather detailed assumptions The WYO Board of Directors has created a possible economic impact scenario. It’s better than anything else produced to date, and is probably pretty close to reality. It definitely trends the right way — UP!

The economic development estimate is for the 2015 WYO rodeo. For that year, the total attendance at The WYO was 22,647. (That was record attendance. For 2016 it was even more — 26,508!) Of that number, approximately 9,400 were from outside Sheridan County.

Lodging expenditures are a big part of the equation. The total lodging expenditures in Sheridan County were estimated to be $593,320. That includes lodging for people from out of state and out of county and also guests of Sheridan residents who stay in motels.

Food is even a bigger ticket item. All food expenditures during The WYO were estimated at $1,936,690. Approximately $452,940 was for food and drinks purchased by rodeo attendees and, guess what, that all goes to local vendors at the rodeo. The rest was spent in local dining establishments.

During WYO Rodeo Week people buy merchandise to the estimated tune of $832,031. When you add up all the estimated lodging, food and merchandise expenditures the total comes to $3,362,041. The 6 percent sales tax on that figure is $201,722 which bumps the number up to a grand total of $3,563,764.

Now, that’s not all. Some other factors come into play. Here’s a breakdown of the estimates of income from other sources: alcohol sales — $1,358,828; class reunions and other gatherings ­— $120,000; gasoline and fuel purchases — $278,550; contestant, out-of-town vendors and carnival workers — $120,000; contestant fuel purchases — $34,781. In addition to that, The WYO and the Gold Buckle Club directly spend $300,000 on products from local businesses.

So, the grand total of the estimated economic impact of The WYO on Sheridan County and city of Sheridan is $5,775,915. One could tweak some of the detailed assumptions made for this estimate; any one factor could probably be adjusted. However, the rodeo board chose to be conservative and is pretty confident that the exact number, which will never be known, is pretty close to the estimate. Let’s just round it off to $5 million. That’s a big deal for the Sheridan community every year.

Thanks to the WYO rodeo board, the Gold Buckle Club, the sponsors, the contestants, the volunteers and most of all, the faithful fans that show up every year to get WYO’d. It’s economic development at work, not to mention the amazing entertainment and surrounding events that make WYO Rodeo Week a win-win for the Sheridan community.

Tom Ringley is a Sheridan County commissioner and an emeritus board member for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.