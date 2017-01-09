WYDOT taking steps to improve US 14 safety

SHERIDAN — Fifty-two tight turns and an 8 percent grade, make up the eastern slope of U.S. Highway 14, and Wyoming Department of Transportation officials continue to look for ways to ensure drivers make it through all of those obstacles safely.

Jim Evensen, WYDOT district 4 engineer, said that his district may soon be taking additional steps to improve US 14’s safety by implementing nets, placing additional advisories, lowering the speed limit and encouraging drivers of high-profile vehicles to take other routes.

In 2015, WYDOT recorded 33 damage crashes, 13 serious crashes in which a driver or passenger was injured and two fatalities on US 14.

Several years ago, WYDOT realigned the road with the hopes of making it safer.

The problem primarily rests with out-of-state commercial freight haulers. Of the 25 truck crashes on the eastern slope of US 14 over the past several years, 24 of them involved drivers from other states. A majority of those trucks carried bentonite and gypsum from mines from the Big Horn Basin.

“I think a lot of those guys have never driven on a mountain pass like this,” Evensen said. “They think mountain pass, and they compare it to those roads back east.”

Most wrecks take place at or near Sand Turn, a turnout near mile marker 73 that offers travelers a view of Sheridan County from atop the Bighorn Mountains.

Often, Evensen said semi-truck brakes fail near the beginning of the descent. Steep drop-offs on the south side of the road cause freight drivers to rollover or crash into the rocks on the north side of the road.

WYDOT continues to work with mines in the Big Horn Basin to warn truck drivers of the dangers of driving the road and working with Google Maps to help divert freight haulers to other roads.

“We are using all resources available to us to get the word out about the road,” WYDOT District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Rhonda Holwell said. “We are placing flyers at the bentonite plants to maybe get them to choose another route.”

Realistically, Evensen said it’s ultimately up to the drivers on which route they wish to take.

“We can warn them all day, but once they leave the mines, it’s up to them,” Evensen said. “They have to get places as fast as they can, and often, US 14 is the fastest way (to get east).”

With little to no room to build a runaway truck ramp, Evensen said building a runaway truck CatchNET system near mile marker 70.6, before Sand Turn, continues to be an option.

CatchNET systems have been used on U.S. Highway 16 near Buffalo since 2004. The system is placed on the side of the road and uses a series of nets to catch and slow down trucks whose brakes have failed.

Every driver who has used the CatchNET system on US 16 has survived and walked away with only minor bumps and bruises.

But funding challenges stand in the way of building the system. Estimated costs near $7.1 million, and with the state currently in a financial pinch, it’s unlikely to be built in the next years.

Evensen also teamed up with officials at the University of Wyoming to conduct a study on the slope. Through that study, officials hope to place new speed limit signs at the top of the descent that target semi-truck drivers.

Currently, nearly 20 advisory signs are posted to warn drivers of the steep grade.

Only one of those signs is a mandatory speed limit sign, which limits all drivers — both high- and low-profile vehicles — to 40 miles per hour.

The new signs would potentially require new speed limits for vehicles based on the weight of their load. Using mathematical equations to come up with a number, trucks with maximum loads may be limited to 15 miles per hour, while trucks carrying lighter loads would be able to drive faster.

Putting actual restrictions on truck speed, instead of advisory signs, could help save lives, Evensen said.

“Truckers need to know what speed they should go,” Evensen said. “All we really have right now are signs that tell truckers to use low gear, thinking that the trucker knows.”

“These signs wouldn’t target the local guys — they know how to drive it,” Evensen added. “They target the out-of-staters. Most of those guys don’t have a clue.”

Still, it might be a while until those signs can be placed.

The study still has one year left, and WYDOT would have to work with the U.S. Forest Service to put the signs in place.

Until then, officials recommend that all drivers, not just semi-trucks, slow down when descending the face of the Bighorns.