Wyatt, Stevenson to wed in September
SHERIDAN — Cody Ray Wyatt and Kylie Shay Stevenson will wed Sept. 2 at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan.
Wyatt, originally of Casper, earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming in 2010 and his professional engineering license in 2015. He currently works for WWC Engineering. He is the son of Jerry and Sue Wyatt and Jean and Monte McNamee, all of Casper.
Stevenson, originally of Sheridan, earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, in 2012.
She works for Stevenson Newspapers. She is the daughter of Gary and Sue Stevenson of Sheridan.
