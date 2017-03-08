WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
WWA raffle off cabin getaway
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association is raffling off a weekend getaway at a cabin in the Bighorn Mountains.
The Muddy Guard cabin will be available to the winner of the raffle Aug. 3-5. It sleeps up to six people.
Raffle tickets are $10 apiece or three for $25.
The winner of the raffle will be announced at the Banff Mountain Film Festival after-party at Luminous Brewhouse on April 25.
For more information or to purchase raffle tickets, www.wildwyo.org.
Staff Reports
