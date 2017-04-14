WWA Miniature Art Auction opens Monday

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association invites members of the public to its 11th annual Miniature Art Auction: Celebrating our Wild Earth.

Miniature artworks donated by talented, local artists will be open for viewing and bidding April 17–28 at Expressions Art Gallery & Framing, LLC, located at 645 Broadway St.

The Grand Finale Gala will be held April 28 at Expressions Gallery from 5-7 p.m. The gala will feature final bidding wars, prizes awarded by a panel of prestigious jurors, live music, food and beverages.

Prizes from local businesses will be awarded to artists in seven categories: Best Flat Art, Best Sculpture, Best in Open Category, Best Use of Natural Materials, Best Use of Recycled Materials, People’s Choice and Best in Show. The event is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the auction support Wyoming Wilderness Association’s priority campaigns in the Red Desert, Bridger-Teton, Shoshone and Bighorn National Forests, as well as their work actively opposing the public lands transfer movement.

For more information, call 672-2751, email jenny@wildwyo.org or see www.wildwyo.org.