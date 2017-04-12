WWA holds meet and greet for new executive director

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association organized a meet and greet for its new executive director Marco Restani Tuesday at Luminous Brewhouse.

Restani started with WWA earlier this month and said during his first week he has been kept busy getting to know the staff, board and community.

While he said it’s too early for specifics regarding his vision for WWA, Restani said he does have plans to work closely with the board of directors to craft specific objectives as well as to further ongoing work on public lands across the state. He said this includes the Bridger-Teton, Bighorn and Shoshone National Forests.

Restani said he also plans on further developing education programs. He said WWA offices in Sheridan, Jackson and Laramie conduct the programs across the state.

Though Restani hasn’t lived in Wyoming, WWA officials said his decades of experience in wilderness areas made him an ideal candidate for the position with WWA. Restani said his background in wildlife ecology, education and stakeholder development will serve him well in the position.

“I spent a lot of my career working and playing in wilderness areas,” Restani said. “For the last year I also worked for a nonprofit, so I’ve got a good handle on what it takes to protect wilderness areas.”

WWA marketing and office organizer Jenny Aiello said she’s excited to work with Restani and the new opportunities he’ll create for WWA.

“I think he’s going to bring a new vision,” Aiello said. “I think he’s going to put us on the map; he has really great ideas just to kind of move forward.”

Aiello said she’s been in Sheridan for seven years and she hadn’t heard of WWA until around the time she was hired with the organization in October 2016.

She said WWA staff met with Restani one-on-one and she thinks Restani will bring new ideas on how the organization can be more active in the community, get its name out, recruit new members and just get more people involved overall.

This includes a May board meeting in Lander that they’ll invite the public to, and another meet and greet in Laramie on Friday.

“We’ve kind of been…needing to take a new direction and it’s going to happen finally,” Aiello said. “So it’s exciting, and he seems really enthusiastic… I just look forward to what the next year brings.”