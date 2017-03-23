WWA hires new executive director

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wilderness Association, an organization dedicated to protecting Wyoming’s public wildlands, has selected Marco Restani as its new executive director. Restani will begin April 1.

WWA has offices in Sheridan, Jackson and Laramie. Restani will be based in Sheridan.

“We look forward to working with Marco and are greatly encouraged that a person of his stature and experience would like to lead our organization,” WWA governing board President Bryon Lee said.

Restani received degrees in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and Montana State before earning his doctorate from Utah State where he studied bald eagles. Following a post-doc at the University of Washington, Restani was a professor for 15 years at Rocky Mountain College in Montana and St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. Most recently, Marco was the director of conservation for Montana Audubon.

Restani has studied peregrine falcons and common ravens in Greenland, and Tasmanian devils in Australia, and he has guided ecotours to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and Antarctica. He is an elective member of the American Ornithological Society and a certified wildlife biologist with the Wildlife Society. Restani has also mentored students working on raptors in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin and along the Snake River.

“Traveling and working in wilderness has shaped my conviction that wild places need to be protected, so leading an organization that strives to preserve and educate others about the value of wildlands is a natural extension of my personal conservation philosophy,” Restani said. “WWA’s collaborative work with a diversity of stakeholders fits with my wildlife management background.”

Restani will also provide support for WWA’s Young Ambassadors for Wilderness educational program.