WWA director resigns; nonprofit seeks next leader

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Carolyn Schroth recently resigned from her position after three years at the helm and six years total with the organization to pursue personal and professional opportunities.

Schroth’s achievements over the last several years, include:

• supporting preservation of the historic Dunoir Special Management Unit, Shoshone National Forest.

• darnering wild awareness of the remaining primitive areas of Wyoming’s Northern Red Desert.

• creating a full-time Bridger-Teton Organizer position in order to actively pursue Wilderness designation for the Palisades Wilderness Study Area and to be involved in the Teton to Snake Fuels Management project.

• fostering educational outreach and programs, such as our successful Young Ambassadors for Wilderness program.

• collaborating with other conservation organizations to stand up for our public lands.

• collaborating with diverse stakeholders on the Wyoming Public Lands Initiative and the Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative.

• working with other organizations monitoring winter travel in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

• promulgating WWA’s mission nationwide.

• keeping WWA fiscally sound.

The nonprofit’s Governing Council is now conducting a search for a new WWA executive director.

For additional information, call the WWA Sheridan office at 307-672-2751 or contact the group via email at info@wildwyo.org.