Wuerker to host oil painting classes

SHERIDAN — Local artist Jenny Wuerker will host a series of oil painting classes each Wednesday between March 15 and May 24.

The hands-on painting class will help attendees improve their skills, discover new techniques and learn to paint directly from observation.

All levels are welcome to attend the class, which costs $150 for SAGE Community Arts members and $175 for nonmembers.

To learn more about Wuerker and her art, see crazywomanfineart.com.

The classes will take place at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.

To sign up, call 674-1970.