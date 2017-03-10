WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Wuerker to host oil painting classes
SHERIDAN — Local artist Jenny Wuerker will host a series of oil painting classes each Wednesday between March 15 and May 24.
The hands-on painting class will help attendees improve their skills, discover new techniques and learn to paint directly from observation.
All levels are welcome to attend the class, which costs $150 for SAGE Community Arts members and $175 for nonmembers.
To learn more about Wuerker and her art, see crazywomanfineart.com.
The classes will take place at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.
To sign up, call 674-1970.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Wyoming Supreme Court affirms Sen sentencing in 2009 murder case - March 10, 2017
- SMH expansion continues; hospital reallocates funds - March 10, 2017
- Local residents earn degrees from WGU - March 10, 2017