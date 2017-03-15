WTBC receives 68 submissions for Sheridan Start-Up Challenge

SHERIDAN — Not many people have the courage to start a new business. It is difficult, time consuming and doesn’t always pay off.

Despite those challenges, the Wyoming Technology Business Center received 68 submissions from local entrepreneurs for the first ever Sheridan Start-Up Challenge. The submissions covered a broad range of industries — service, software, manufacturing, apparel, retail, energy, hardware, nonprofit and more.

The number of submissions put before a panel of judges doubled what a similar contest in Casper had last year.

“The goal was to cast a wide net and stimulate people to think about what business they could be doing,” WTBC Sheridan director John Dick said.

Mission accomplished.

A panel of judges will interview 10 of those 68 entrepreneurs this week. The semi-finalists will have a chance to talk about their background, the problem in the market they are trying to solve, the industry they seek to enter and their revenue model.

From there, five finalists will be chosen to work with Dick for two months while competing for $5,000. Three of the five will earn that reward and spend additional time with Dick developing their businesses, working with pro bono legal teams from Davis & Cannnon, LLP, and gaining access to $50,000 in funding.

The 10 finalists alone cover a wide variety of industries. They are:

• K-Drive — Justin Koltiska’s pitch to develop and sell a patent pending oil field tool.

• Oatware — Anne Gunn’s and Mark Thoney’s portfolio of three software as service web applications.

• Stay Classy — Josh Law’s attendance incentive software that offers the ability to message students and incentivize any desired student action.

• Frank’s Fence — Mike Albrecht’s innovative fencing solution for various types of animals.

• Shelton Enterprises — Rick Shelton’s patented water drill technology that is used to thaw frozen water pipes.

• Bought Beautifully — Emily Betzler’s social justice focused marketplace that searches the globe to curate a selection of ethically made and impactful products.

• Ajayi Global Enterprises — Olalekan Ajayi’s web-based platform that provides patients with metastatic cancer access to clinical trials and resources.

• Project Raptor — Steve Butler’s software as a service host and monitoring solution for small to medium sized IT departments.

• Axis River — Joey Puettman’s mechanical system and platform to allow disabled individuals safely on a boat.

• Heritage Investigators — Kevin O’Dell’s and Jim Powers’ web-based ancestry software focused on military history.

The five finalists will be announced at the e2e program scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

While only a select few businesses move on in the challenge, win cash and will have access to the $50,000 in seed money, Dick said the competition is bigger than that. He hopes some of the other entrepreneurs will continue pursuing their ideas and work with him or other statewide resources.

“If they are committed to the business, we are committed to helping them,” Dick said, citing a number of resources available both through the WTBC and other organizations for new businesses.