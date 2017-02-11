WTBC kicks off business contest

SHERIDAN — If you had the time, money and resources to start a new business, what would it be?

That’s a question John Dick hopes many people will be asking themselves over the next couple of weeks.

He especially hopes to give those individuals a nudge who have been tinkering with their idea in a garage or office, but haven’t had the time or perhaps focus to move the idea forward into development stages.

Dick works at the Wyoming Technology Business Center in Sheridan, a University of Wyoming business development program.

The WTBC will open registration for a new local contest Monday.

The Sheridan Start-Up Challenge, according to Dick, seeks to improve the entrepreneurial climate in Sheridan by stimulating new businesses and providing an opportunity to apply for seed money to take a business past concept stage and into the real-world.

The contest is open to anyone, but the business idea has to have the ability to scale outside of Wyoming. Applicants must also be pre-venture, pre-revenue or initial sales stage companies. The business must also be based in Sheridan County.

A similar contest in Casper included a video game studio, a company that created storm drains and a utility locator company that utilized ground penetrating radar. So, Dick said, the possibilities are limited primarily by the entrepreneur’s spirit.

Dick said those interested in participating in the contest should reach out to him or log on to the WTBC website to register. From there, 10-15 semifinalists will be chosen. The semifinalists will then be interviewed and whittled down to five finalists.

Then, the WTBC will work with the finalists to develop a pitch that will later be presented to a panel of judges. Those that the judges choose as qualifiers will receive $5,000 to help address the most common barrier to new businesses — cash. Within a year, those qualifiers will also have the opportunity to apply for $50,000 in seed money for the new business.

“The goal, through all of this, is to encourage enough action early to generate momentum,” Dick said, adding that by making the contest a time-bound event, he hopes to condense the time it takes somebody to create a business plan from what could be several years, to just a few months.

The judging panel will be comprised of local and statewide business professionals.

The Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority recently approved $50,000, a large portion of the funding needed for the contest.

“The discussion around the project itself was geared toward inspiring entrepreneurs who might be waiting in the wings, so to speak,” said Jesus Rios, a Sheridan City Council member who sits on the SEEDA board. He will also serve as a judge for the challenge.

“SEEDA’s core mission is economic development and supporting economic development opportunities,” Rios said. “The challenge program really creates opportunities within our community. We’re not trying (through the challenge) to attract businesses from outside the community, but take people with ideas or inventions or the desire of a business venture and bring that to life through this challenge program.”

Laura Lehan, chief strategy officer for Sheridan Memorial Hospital, will also serve as a judge for the contest.

She noted her excitement to participate and emphasized the importance of providing structure and support to those looking to develop their business plans.

Lehan created a services firm in Seattle and then in Sheridan, learning the process in both a metropolitan area and rural America. With one of her firms, PeAk Consulting, Lehan worked with everything from Fortune 500 companies to startups and helped them develop their leadership and increase the companies’ performance.

“I think giving people an opportunity to be able to create their business case is wonderful because you have to actually be disciplined in communicating what your idea is,” Lehan said, adding that a lot of time people have an idea, but aren’t as disciplined in fleshing it out. The start-up challenge, she said.

The sum from SEEDA will be added to $10,000 donated by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, $2,500 given by First Interstate Bank and pro bono legal counsel that will be provided by Davis & Cannon, LLP.

The deadline to submit a concept to the contest is March 8.

See http://www.uwyo.edu/wtbc/entrepreneurship_competitions/index_sheridan.html for additional information.