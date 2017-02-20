WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

WTBC to host mixer for Start-Up Challenge


SHERIDAN — In an effort to improve the entrepreneurial climate in Sheridan, the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Technology Business Center is looking for individuals who are interested in starting a business. 

The organization will host an informational mixer for it’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge beginning at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater on Wednesday.

The event will allow those interested to learn more about the competition and meet the WTBC business counselors.

The WTBC will provide a monetary incentive and the business support needed for contestants to act on their ideas through the challenge. 

The application and information are available at uwyo.edu/wtbc or contact John Dick at 675-1939 or jdick4@uwyo.edu.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

