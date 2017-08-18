Writers to sign books, donate some proceeds to animal shelter

SHERIDAN — Two Wyoming writers are part of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book “The Dog Really Did That?” and they will be hosted at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in Sheridan for a special event Aug. 25 from 2-4 pm.

Community resident Bonnie Sargent, a writer for more than 20 years, has her story “Brains Versus Brawn” about two basset hounds she adopted through Wyoming Basset Hound Rescue, in the Chicken Soup book, which was released Aug. 8. She will be joined by Casper writer and author Gayle M. Irwin, who creates inspirational pet stories for children and adults. Irwin’s story in this month’s release is titled “Jasmine’s Journey,” a reflection on one of the first dogs she helped transport for Big Dogs Huge Paws dog rescue. The two writers have known each other for nearly 15 years. They are members of Wyoming Writers, Inc., the statewide membership group for writers.

“I’m excited to team up with Bonnie for this event in Sheridan,” said Irwin, also a supporter of pet rescue groups. “She and I both share a deep love for animals and are passionate about pet adoption. This will be our first program and book signing event together, and I think it’s wonderful we’re both in this Chicken Soup for the Soul book – two Wyoming writers who are devoted to the cause of pet rescue and adoption!”

The library event will feature a short program by the authors talking about the benefits of the pet-human bond, the importance of pet rescue and adoption, and why they chose their particular stories to submit to the Chicken Soup compilation. A portion of the book sales that day will be donated to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

For more information about the Aug. 25 event, contact the library at 674-9898. The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.