Woody to retire; Czaban to succeed him

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press publisher Stephen Woody will retire at year’s end. The newspaper’s managing editor, Kristen Czaban, will succeed him as the next publisher of the Press.

Woody made the announcement Wednesday afternoon to staff at the Press office.

Woody, 64, has been the Press’ publisher since 2011. He has been a community daily newspaper publisher for 37 years in Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado and Wyoming.

“Grandchildren are irresistible and it’s time for Kristen to step forward and lead the Press to greater success and readership in print, online, new media and magazines. She is an ideal choice.” Woody said. “The experiences of community publishing have been remarkable and enriching. We’ve made lasting friendships in Sheridan. It’s a terrific place. The philanthropy is broad and deep and the culture is thoroughly unique. I look forward to more books, more travel, more live music and more deep laughter.”

Woody will work with Czaban in the coming months to ease her assimilation into the publisher’s position.

Czaban, 31, joined the Press as a news reporter in 2008 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University just outside of Chicago. Four years later, she was promoted to managing editor. During her tenure as the managing editor, the Press was able to launch several new media initiatives; she was part of the decision-making to expand Destination Sheridan magazines from one to four annual editions, and begin the annual FAB (For. About. By) Women’s Conference.

The Press has been recognized by state and national press associations for its enterprise reporting while Czaban was at the helm of the news department. While managing editor, Czaban was able to earn her MBA in 2017 from the University of Wyoming’s School of Business. She was one of four people selected nationally to be an Inland Press Association Fellow in 2016-17, a program that has enabled her to meet with other leading newspaper executives. Czaban is also a member of the Wyoming Press Association’s board of directors.

“I’m so proud to have worked with the Woodys and can’t say enough how much they will be missed,” Czaban said. “I look forward to leading The Press in a time of innovation for news organizations. I know our staff has what it takes.”

Czaban is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Salamon of Delafield, Wisconsin. In 2012, she married Janos Czaban, who works as a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service.

Also leaving Sheridan will be Susan Woody, the newspaper’s Taste and Home & Garden section editor and columnist since 2011.

“I am proud that a woman will be the new publisher of the Press especially one that is so capable, smart and imaginative,” she said. “We want to be a part of our grandchildren’s everyday lives.”

Susan Woody is the former Susan Bradley of Sheridan.

After retiring, the Woodys will relocate to Montrose, Colorado.