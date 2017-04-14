Woodland Park to pilot all-day kindergarten

SHERIDAN — Local educators say an additional one hour and 10 minutes can have a significant impact on student learning.

Woodland Park Elementary will pilot an all-day Kindergarten beginning the 2017-2018 school year. Kindergarten students currently attend school from 7:55 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and the pilot would shift their finish time to 2:55, which aligns with the dismissal time for grades one through five.

The pilot was approved by the Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees on April 10.

“Kindergarten teachers are all on board,” Woodland Park Principal Paige Sanders said. “They are really excited about it.”

According to Sanders, the all-day classroom would have significant benefit to children’s education as it increases both mathematics and literacy learning times by 30 minutes daily. Altogether, adding extra time would increase students’ annual exposure to reading, writing and math by 175 hours.

The school day will be structured similar to the current classroom schedule with the addition “specials” classes, which include physical education, art and music, to the end of the day. Those courses will now be taught by the school’s specials teachers, as previously, kindergarten teachers had to take one hour per week of instruction time to teach those courses themselves.

“If you really want to make student gains, the hottest commodity is time,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Mitch Craft said. “ … This just opens the door for our kindergarten teachers to operate in a manner that we would see at the other grade levels at the elementary school to simply have more time with their kids.”

Woodland Park Elementary kindergarten teacher Megan Russell said that the all-day classroom model provides students with more efficient classroom time while better providing for the needs

“It will be kind of nice to have those specials at the end of the day,” Russell said. “Because by the end of the day, (kindergarten students) are ready for a little bit of movement. Having P.E. at the end of the day will be really nice.”

Shorter days for kindergarten students has been the norm at SCSD2 for many years. According to Superintendent Craig Dougherty, kindergarten students attended half-day classrooms until the district increased the dismissal time to 1:45 p.m.

Dougherty said that young students are learning at an even higher level earlier than in the past, and that the district needs to adapt to those changes.

“I think this is an evolutionary situation,” Dougherty said. “If you allow kids to take it where you don’t hold them back, it’s an advent of allowing them to progress even further.”

Having worked in an all-day kindergarten classroom prior to coming to Woodland Park, Russell said that any time instructional hours are increased, there will certainly be a transitional period for students. Still, she’s learned that students adjust to changes by the end of the year.

Russell argues that increasing class time in kindergarten instead of first grade may allow for an easier transition later in elementary school.

“Maybe they can hit the ground running in first grade instead of taking that time to adjust,” Russell said. “Maybe their kids are going to be used to (all-day classes) by then.”

It may also save the district money. Getting out of school at 2:55 p.m. means kindergarten students will ride the bus home with the rest of the students at the school, minimizing transportation costs. Previously, the school had to run routes for kindergarten and the rest of the students separately.

Increasing hours will not affect the school’s average daily membership numbers or funding, nor will it increase teacher salaries or the number of teachers at the school.

District officials will consider making all-day kindergarten district wide if the pilot is successful.

“One of the reasons we pilot things is because we can work out the kinks on a small scale rather than all the schools at once,” Craft said. “… We want to be very deliberate here.”