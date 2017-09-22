Woodland Park hoop house goes up in record time

SHERIDAN — Through rain and sunshine, it took volunteers only about nine hours to construct a new hoop house at Woodland Park Elementary School, setting a new record.

Volunteers worked most of the day Tuesday and Wednesday morning to construct the hoop house for the future Woodland Park Garden. The garden is a partnership between Rooted in Wyoming, and the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center, Whitney Benefits, UW, Sheridan County School District 2, Woodland Park School and Woodland Park PTO.

Rooted executive director Bonnie Gregory said they were awarded a Wyoming Department of Education Farm to School Hoop House Workshop grant, which allowed a team from UW Extension to travel to Sheridan with materials.

She said the idea was planted last year when Rooted was looking for partners who would help promote local foods and gardening in schools and the UW Extension stepped up.

The hoop house is located north of Woodland Park School grounds on a portion of land the UW Extension leases from Whitney Benefits. A proposal was submitted to both Whitney Benefits and UW to use the land for the garden. Wyoming Department of Agriculture program coordinator Ted Craig said he and UW Extension educator Jeff Edwards have been conducting hoop house workshops for about eight years and have built more than 100 for schools, nonprofits, research stations and other entities.

“They’re great for an outdoor classroom because kids can get outdoors, they can see things growing,” Craig said. “It protects the vegetables for a longer period of time. Otherwise, if you’ve gardened in Wyoming you know about this time of year, it’s over.”

With few exceptions, all materials for each project are bought in the community the hoop house is being built. This not only keeps dollars local, but also educates community members who might be interested in building their own on what materials to buy and where they to buy it.

Eventually, Gregory said they’ll get perimeter fencing and a water hook up to the site. She said this winter students and faculty can daydream about what they want to grow, then get their hands dirty come springtime.