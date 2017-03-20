Women entrepreneurs featured in pop-up shops

SHERIDAN — The Whirly Girl popped into town last week for a quick visit to the Twisted Hearts store in downtown Sheridan.

Co-owner Pamela Gable has worked to promote women in her store in a number of ways.

Gable herself has worked for years as an entrepreneur, running the gift shop at the Holiday Inn at 28 years old, then moving down the street where she owned Java Moon and Over the Moon boutique.

She currently owns and operates Twisted Hearts and Red Velvet Bakery with Aunie Johnson.

Gable said she aims to promote women as entrepreneurs by featuring up-and-coming artists in an array of mediums through what she calls pop-up shops.

Gable said after the first successful pop-up shop with Whirly Girl Flowers last week that she believes in and supports young women entrepreneurs.

Gable said most of the featured pop-up shops, which she hopes to host once per month, are and will be Wyoming-based, as well as women-owned companies.

“I want to encourage women to be entrepreneurs,” Gable said.

Myca Sturtevant owns Whirly Girl Flowers and served as Twisted Hearts’ featured pop-up shop this month. Limited arrangements remained after the first day.

Sturtevant worked arranging flowers from opening to closing on Friday and stayed for part of the morning on Saturday, leaving only a few arrangements behind.

Accompanying Sturtevant’s pop-up flower shop were other women-owned companies, including Alexis Drake from Cheyenne, who featured her leatherwork and jewelry. In addition to her jewelry and purse-making, Gable said Drake works a full-time job and raises two children with her husband who works as an attorney.

“Alexis Drake is an up-and-coming artist. She’s phenomenal,” Gable said.

Mallory Painter, who owns Buffalo Candle Co. out of Buffalo featured a few of her best smells at the pop-up shop. Twisted Hearts will rotate through the pop-up shop artists monthly, but Sturtevant will likely be a monthly fixture at the store.

“Myca we’re going to do once a month — it was that good,” Gable said.

Gable expressed her appreciation for the women on the Twisted Hearts Facebook page.

“And here are the women who I admire…love…push…and have more respect for each of these women than anyone can know,” Gable wrote.

Gable also collects Arin Waddell art, which she featured as a pop-up artist. Waddell is one of Sheridan’s own.

Padgett Hoke, one of the featured jewelry-makers, lives in Jackson Hole. Hoke’s art became popular after her antler necklace was featured on the television show, “Nashville.” Hoke also works as a realtor for Sotheby’s International Realty.

The final featured artist, Nevada Watt, currently lives in Bozeman, Montana, and attends Montana State University in addition to running her company, Nevada Watt Silver N’ Silk. She continues to pursue a degree in exercise science while running her business.