Woman receives split sentence for dealing meth

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan accepted a plea agreement Tuesday set forth for Adele Olson, who on Oct. 24 pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and deliver methamphetamine, with Sara Trueblood, Terry Hoff, Tracy Roush and other persons known or unknown, according to court documents.

The plea agreement gives the 20-year-old woman a 3- to 6-year suspended sentence with a six-month split sentence followed by five years of supervised probation. The court required Olson to report to the determined treatment facility and probation and parole immediately following her split sentence, as well as complete a cognitive behavioral change program.