Woman receives deferred prosecution for endangering child

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan woman charged with one count of endangering children received deferred prosecution with three years minimum supervised probation during her sentencing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday.

During her arraignment, Kasey Kaercher pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children after a 15-year-old turned her in for possessing and using methamphetamine with a minor in the home. A previous meth user, Kaercher had once stopped, but started using again.

Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Chris LaRosa suggested adhering to the plea agreement that allowed Kaercher a deferred prosecution in exchange for three years of supervised probation with no slip ups. LaRosa noted the lenient disposition, but said he felt it appropriate as he believes Kaercher does seem to understand there’s something to be earned.

Judge John Fenn remained concerned about an incident in February when Kaercher submitted a cold urine sample for drug testing and the testing facility did not accept the sample. Kaercher had no explanation for the judge, just that she “peed in the cup” and submitted her sample. Judge Fenn warned her that, “getting away with something (will) set yourself up for failure.”

Fenn accepted the plea agreement, entering the deferred prosecution with at least three years of supervised probation. In addition, he ordered her to complete a Thinking for Change class or one similar.