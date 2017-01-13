WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Woman continues treatment after sentencing for conspiracy to deliver


SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan accepted a plea agreement for a woman charged on Jan. 12 with one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, suboxone.

On June 8, 2016, Division of Criminal Investigation agents contacted Sunshine Brown at her place of employment and interviewed her about possible drug exchange. Brown admitted to providing two suboxone pills to Nathan Surface.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver during the arraignment and bonded out for $5,000 in mid-September to attend treatment.

According to the state, Brown completed treatment and currently attends an intensive outpatient program. The court accepted the agreement suggested by the state prosecutor for a three- to five-year sentence suspended for a split sentence equal to time served and five years of supervised probation. Brown will receive credit for the 99 days served.

Brown expressed her gratitude for the court allowing her to attend treatment and realign her life.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.
My Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profileMy Pinterest profile

Ashleigh Fox

Government/Cops/Courts Reporter
Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the government, cops and courts reporter. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles, CA. Before working in Sheridan, she worked as a sports editor for the Sidney Herald in Sidney, MT. Email Ashleigh at: ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..