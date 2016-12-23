Wolverine tracking begins in Bighorns

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — Wolverines tend to take a lot of heat for their mysterious and overwhelming demeanor; the bear-like weasel rarely ventures into the public eye.

For centuries the tenacious predators, as National Geographic labels them, remained untracked and undocumented, especially in the four-state region of Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington state. Now, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in conjunction with the three other states, plans to document the weasel to gain a better perspective on its presence in the area.

“What that entails is about 160 camera stations spread out throughout the four states,” non-game mammal biologist Nichole Bjornlie told The Sheridan Press. “We have 52 in Wyoming. Those stations are coupled with bait and lure and we run them from the first of December through the end of March and set those out throughout the mountains of western Wyoming as well as the Bighorns hopefully to try to document presence of wolverines.”

While the WGFD tracked carnivores in past efforts, it never targeted wolverines.

The cameras take photographs based on movement and a belt around the trunk of a tree with metal gun brushes collects fur from the wolverines in order to conduct genetic analyses on the mammal.

In addition to wolverine tracking, WGFD included technology to help track lynx as well.

“This year, in addition to the specific wolverine process, we’ve added in a couple of components to our stations to target lynx if they happen to be in the area,” Bjornlie said. “We are still focusing on wolverine habitat, that’s still the species we’re trying to find, but as long as we’re out there, we’re trying to maximize our efforts.”

Wyoming broke up the project, sponsored by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, into two years rather than just one like the other states in the region. Last year, Wyoming completed the study in the southern half of the state. This year targets the northern half of the state, including five cameras located throughout the Bighorns.

“I think everyone would be pretty excited if we saw wolverines in the Bighorns. It’s a different part of the state we think they could be in but we aren’t really sure,” Bjornlie said.

Council for the Bighorn Ranch works in conjunction with WGFD to expand the outreach. The Council, a grassroots nonprofit organization, will organize, educate and advance the protection and conservation of these public lands in the Bighorn Mountain region, according to its website. Rob Davidson, also a member of Big Horn Audubon Society, mentioned the importance of the study at the last birding adventure.

“[The Council is] picking up some additional grid styles so by involving their organization, we’re essentially able to increase what we potentially know,” Bjornlie said.

When asked if the solitary, yet tenacious mammals posed a threat to humans, Bjornlie said no.

“Like I said, they’re fairly rare. They are weasels, although very large weasels, which are kind of known for being more vicious than some of the other species. Especially these guys, just because they will stand down other animals,” Bjornlie said. “I’m not aware of there being any human issues, so I wouldn’t be terribly concerned about that. But like all wildlife, maintaining a safe distance is important.”

The northern Wyoming study just began, but WGFD will check the cameras for the first time in January to check on the progress of the study.