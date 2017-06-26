Wolverine study helps support concerns about lynx

SHERIDAN — As the western states wolverine inventory study wraps up, finding only two of the weasels in the Wyoming range, the study confirms concerns about a different species and member of the cat family.

The study was conducted across a four-state region in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Washington. In Wyoming, the state’s Game and Fish Department teamed up with a number of nonprofits, including Council for the Bighorn Range and the Cloud Peak Chapter of Wilderness Watch.

Wilderness Watch chapter representative Bob Ahrens said the nonprofit helped with funding for the study and Council for the Bighorn Range director Rob Davidson said the council recruited 23 volunteers from the group and public to put into the field with three camera stations.

While the Canada lynx wasn’t the focus of the study, Davidson said the fact that the study didn’t detect any wasn’t surprising, but was disappointing.

Davidson said the species, which is larger than a bobcat but not as big as a mountain lion, hasn’t been spotted in Wyoming since 2010.

Though he said they have a niche habitat, which Wyoming’s landscape doesn’t consistently support, the low count is troubling because it is a species of concern and can be trapped fairly openly.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, the lynx was listed as threatened in the lower 48 states in 2000, and Davidson said the matter of it being listed as an endangered species is currently in court.

He said it falls on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service to show there is a sufficient cause for the species to be listed.

“They’re kind of hanging out there in the balance between the courts and biology,” Davidson said.

Additionally, he said, lynx don’t reproduce at high rates.

The NWF also says while the lynx remains abundant in Canada, the lynx’s gradual disappearance from the neighboring U.S. is partially a result of human activities compromising the lynx and its habitat, including habitat destruction and fragmentation.

In the meantime, Davidson said groups have been learning a lot about the animal’s behavior, finding that though they’re usually solitary, they do cooperate socially.

He said the Council for the Bighorn Range is working on conducting another study next year on its own or possibly with the U.S. Forest Service.

He said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department won’t be participating next year, as the goal was to conduct a baseline study to get data, but has offered to help support the council with equipment, like cameras, and training if needed.