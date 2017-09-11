FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wolf Creek Wrangle features multiple races

Home|News|Local News|Wolf Creek Wrangle features multiple races

SHERIDAN — Organizers of the Wolf Creek Wrangle have invited runners to test their mettle Saturday.

The event will feature a half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run/hike. The time limit to complete each race is five hours.

The cost of each race ranges from $45 to $55. The kids race is free.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each category.

A barbecue lunch will be provided to all participants and is available for $8 to all others.

The event benefits Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns.

Register for the races online at itsyourrace.com.

For more information, call 672-3848.

The races will take place at Eatons’ Ranch.

By |September 11th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS