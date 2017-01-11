WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Winning lottery ticket sold at Big Horn Y


SHERIDAN — A Cowboy Draw winner scored the jackpot after the 2 p.m. drawing on Monday, but has yet to come forward to claim the prize. 

WyoLotto officials said the winning ticket was sold on Jan. 7 at the Big Horn Y, located at 7088 Coffeen Ave.

On Monday, the jackpot total payout amount rose to $649,878, and the winning numbers were 7, 9, 10, 32, and 42. WyoLotto encourages all players to check their Cowboy Draw tickets.

