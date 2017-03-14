Wine, fly-tying with Rods, Reels and Heels

SHERIDAN — Brenna Burgos, founder of Rods, Reels and Heels, hosted a ladies fly-tying night at Java Moon Saturday, featuring Alyssa Halls of Owl Creek Flies.

The group of beginners enjoyed some wine and learned to tie three different flies used to fly fish, including a Griffith’s Gnat, Pine Squirrel Leech and Pat’s Rubber Legs. Halls explained what tools are used to tie flies and guided the group through each step in creating the three different flies.

Strips of real squirrel pelt were used to tie the Pine Squirrel Leech. The pelt is used because it will absorb water and sink, mimicking the movement through the water of a real leech. Strands of peacock feathers were used to create the Griffith’s Gnat.

Burgos founded Rods, Reels and Heels with the goal of getting women involved in fly fishing, which is a male dominated sport.

There are a lot of women interested in fly fishing, but they didn’t have a comfortable avenue to learn and experience the sport, she said.

“We’re moms, we’re working and sometimes we don’t have time for ourselves,” Burgos said. “This is a unique opportunity for women to get involved with other women, learn and see if they like fly fishing before investing the time and money it takes to tie flies and get into fly fishing. We are having a good time and making new friends.”

Rods, Reels and Heels hosts beginner classes at the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, where women can learn the basic flies, how to put the equipment together and how to fish. The organization also hosts day and weekend trips.

“Hopefully we catch a lot of fish and big fish,” Burgos said.