Wiltse claims Rock, Paper, Scissors champion title

SHERIDAN — For the past six weeks, competitors from Sheridan County have been slamming fists in palms trying to make it to Bud Light’s Rock, Paper, Scissors final championship on Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver ahead of the Denver Broncos vs. San Diego Chargers football game Sept. 11.

Miranda Wiltse took home the all-expense paid trip for two from the Sheridan competition after an intense finals match at No Name Bar in Sheridan on Thursday.

An official referee maintained order during the rounds, with a DJ providing motivating music throughout the final event.

Wiltse was surprised at her win, and plans to take her friend Sandy, who convinced her to enter the tournament and remains an avid Broncos fan, along with her to Denver.

“My friend Sandy told me about it,” Wiltse said. “I thought it was kind of a joke.”

Wiltse said her key to winning was staying sober throughout the finals.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Wiltse said. “I never win anything.”