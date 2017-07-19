Williams leads, Wyoming rolling at NHSFR

SHERIDAN — At the midway point of the high school finals, championships are on the horizon for Wyoming high school rodeo athletes.

Team Wyoming sits in the top five in both the boys and girls standings after three days of rodeo action in Gillette. The Wyoming boys are in second with 1,195 points, and the Wyoming girls are in fifth with 610 points.

Texas currently sits atop both leaderboards with 1,770 points (boys) and 1,160 points (girls).

A number of local competitors have yet to hit the arena through five performances, but Big Horn’s Wheaton Williams set the bar high on the competition’s very first night of action. Williams and partner Jarren Johnson of Casper opened with a blazing time of 5.97 seconds in team roping, a time that still holds as the competition’s best.

Carson and Kellan Johnson of Casper, the state’s top team throughout the high school season, have the second best time of the week at 6.34 seconds.

Four other Sheridan rodeo competitors are still waiting to show their skills. Ellie Bard, Makenna Balkenbush, Shyanna Cahoy and Blaine Miranda will compete throughout the rest of the week.

The National High School Finals Rodeo will conclude Saturday night.