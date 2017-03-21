Will never agree on guns in meetings

Re: Biteman’s HB137

My opposition to guns in government meetings is well known and I find Rep. Biteman’s method, position and logic equally as “troubling.”

First, as the mayor of Ranchester and chairman of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, I preside over at least three public meetings a month. I know how contentious meetings can be. It is in-your-face politics as another experienced politician once told me. Consequently, HB137 has a profound impact on me. As one of the mayors in House District 51, I would have had to deal with the consequences of HB137.

I should have been a part of the dialogue about the bill. In fact, Dayton Mayor Anderson and I had breakfast with Mr. Biteman before the start of the legislative session and Mr. Biteman never mentioned his intentions to introduce HB137. Mayor Anderson and I became aware of HB137 when it was introduced. If Mr. Biteman had asked us what we thought about his bill, we would have told him we were against guns in government meetings. As an elected representative of the people of the 51st district, he failed to seriously consult with an important part of his constituency.

Second, Mr. Biteman cites Wyoming State Statue 6-8-401(c) to justify his position. I believe the intent of that particular statue is to prevent cities, towns, counties, political subdivisions, etc. from enacting laws that would compromise Second Amendment rights. For example, a town cannot enact an ordinance banning high capacity magazines or assault weapons similar to other jurisdictions in the country. Mr. Biteman failed to mention that this statute also has a very important exception — Wyoming State Statue 15-1-103(a)(xviii), which allows governing bodies to “regulate, prevent or suppress…conduct which disturbs or jeopardizes public health, safety, peace or morality in any public or private place.”

Third, Mr. Biteman’s statement “a fundamental right is a fundamental right regardless of where you live in Wyoming” is flawed. Freedom of speech and freedom of religion are fundamental rights, but you can’t yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater or sacrifice a person for religious reasons and claim protection under the First Amendment. All rights have some limitations. Further, Wyoming State Statue 6-8-104(t) lists 11 locations where carrying a concealed weapon is prohibited or restricted including churches and bars. Some of these locations ban the carrying of guns while others allow local control (schools and college campuses). At least allow local governments the same level of local control over concealed carry.

Finally, to imply, as Mr. Biteman did via the association with WAM and National League of Cities, that I am an East Coast liberal and don’t share the same values as “most Wyoming folks” because I don’t want guns in my council chambers is just plain wrong. What it boils down to is what makes you feel safe. Do you feel safe having guns in government meetings or do you feel safe limiting guns in meetings? I prefer the latter and Mr. Biteman prefers the former. We will never agree on this point, but I look forward to the continued discussion.

Peter B. Clark

Ranchester mayor

Editor’s note: The word limit for this letter was waived.