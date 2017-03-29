WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Whole grain muffins save calories, sugar
“Healthy” bakery muffins can hide a lot of refined flour and sugar. This recipe saves about 300 calories and 22g of sugar per serving making them whole-grain, yet still tender, and low-sugar, but still sweet.
Cherry Gingerbread Muffins
6 oz. whole-wheat flour
1/4 cup wheat bran
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup low-fat yogurt
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup chopped dried cherries
1/3 cup molasses
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1 medium ripe banana, mashed
1 large egg
Cooking spray
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, wheat bran, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and allspice into a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.
3. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat; cook 90 seconds or until browned and fragrant, swirling pan frequently. Combine butter, yogurt, sugar, vanilla, molasses, banana and egg in a bowl. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture, stirring until just combined. Add dried cherries. Divide batter evenly among 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375 F for 22 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on wire rack.
Serves 12 at 180 calories each.
(Source: Cooking Light)
Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.
