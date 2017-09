SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host a performance by Step Afrika on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

Step Afrika is a dance company dedicated to the African American tradition of “stepping.”

Tickets for the event cost $21 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students (balcony seating only). Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com or by calling 672-9084.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.