Whitaker takes Double Nickel tournament

SHERIDAN — Roundup, Montana’s, John Whitaker scored a 176 to take down Barry Campbell of Forsyth, Montana, in the championship match of the Double Nickel bowling tournament Sunday at Cloud Peak Lanes. Campbell rolled a 157 in the final match.

Whitaker claimed a $198 prize, and Campbell took home $167.

Thirty-two bowlers representing Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana competed in the event.

The high game of the day came from Billings’ Daryl Recanati with a 289 during match play, and Sheridan’s Ken Carcich was the high qualifier with 978 over four games. Honor scores posted were Recanati (713 qualifying, 724 match play), Carcich (763 qualifying), Greg McCannell (781 match play) and Stu Summer (702 match play).

The next Double Nickel tournament will take place on Feb. 19 at Rose City Lanes in Lovell. The event is limited to the first 32 bowlers. Contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 to reserve a spot in the tournament.