Whirlwind of activity

Everything seems to happen at the same time.

Whether you look at this in terms of disasters of choosing which concert to go to on any given weekend, it seems events group together around each other. WYO Rodeo Week is packed full of options. When I lived in Chicago, the whole summer forced me and my friends to choose which offering to take in on any given day. The splendors of fun can be exhausting.

That has been the case for The Sheridan Press as well.

The FAB Women’s Conference — which honored all contributions by women to our community — took place Friday. We had some cancellations due to weather — you can’t beat Wyoming — but we trucked along day.

There was laughter, serious conversations and heads bowed to each other as attendees exchanged feedback and giggles. We traded tips and advice; shared stories of friendship and hardship.

We hope you can join us next year.

In addition to all of that, though, The Sheridan Press decided to organize an all-school sports awards ceremony for Tuesday, May 2.

While our sports editor, Mike Pruden, has taken on the brunt of the work for the event, having both events so close to each other has made the last couple of weeks a little hectic.

The sports awards — in case you haven’t heard — will honor athletes from all three school districts and the college. We’ll bring them all together, an opportunity to celebrate each other’s accomplishments and bring the seasons to a close. While spring sports will stretch beyond the awards ceremony, we wanted to make sure the college students hadn’t left and the high school seniors weren’t experiencing “senioritis” quite yet.

We want this to be a big deal. On and off the playing fields and courts, these kids have accomplished so much. In choosing the athletes to be honored, we didn’t just focus on athletic accomplishments. We worked with the activities directors to make sure that the kids who have the heart and character, along with the athletic ability, were the ones being recognized. We didn’t want to highlight students who may be stars on the field, but struggling elsewhere.

While FAB was amazing, uplifting and inspiring, I’ll be glad to get through May 2.

The hubbub has been fun and hectic. It’s meant long nights and lots of editing, phone calls, emails and coordination.

I think it will be worth it.

It’s so much fun to see the staff at The Press out and about, manning tables at conferences, snapping photos and enjoying Sheridan.

I don’t typically get to see that. While they are out reporting, I’m often in the office fielding phone calls and handling other duties.

We have a great crew.

If you attended FAB, thank you. If you didn’t, let’s plan on next year.

We hope to see you at Tuesday’s sports awards. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater.