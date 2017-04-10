While funding paused, collaborative school moving forward

SHERIDAN — While an exact timeline for the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School remains unknown, local school district officials continue to make progress getting the program in place.

The John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School will serve students in grades nine through 12 by providing educational programs that include college and career paths as part of the high school education.

Students from all Sheridan County districts will be able to attend the school.

One of the next steps includes training teachers to effectively educate students at the school through the project-based learning model.

The teaching staff at Fort Mackenzie High School, which will eventually be at the collaborative school, will travel to the California-based Buck Institute of Education this summer for a second round of intensive training.

“It is really the nation’s leader in project-based learning framework,” Sheridan County School District 2 Assistant Superintendent Mitch Craft said about the institute. “It is a fundamentally different way of teaching than most of us learned in college or practiced. It requires a lot of training for teachers to reshape their work in that direction.”

Additionally, the district will pilot dual-enrollment initiatives at Sheridan College beginning in the 2017-18 school year. In that pilot, 20-25 juniors and seniors, nominated by teachers, will spend the morning at their respective school then travel to Sheridan College to take dual-enrollment courses in the afternoon.

Guidance for the pilot will be provided by an on-site advisor who will support students daily on the college campus. Learning will be personalized, competency-based and free from restrictions of traditional classrooms and course titles, Craft said.

“These are really talented young people,” Northern Wyoming Community College President Dr. Paul Young said about those who will participate in the collaborative school. “They don’t learn well in a traditional environment. All the data nationally indicates that they learn better in a project-based, hands-on environment like you have at a college.”

The ultimate goal includes constructing a building for the school on the Sheridan College campus.

An exact cost has yet to be determined, however, Craft said building the school at the college will be significantly cheaper than other locations due to existing facilities at the college. Existing science labs, art rooms and physical education facilities will be used by students at the school.

“It’s a win-win,” Young said. “It’s a win for the school district, and it’s a win for our college.”

School districts continue to wait for dollars to arrive from the state for the project, though. While Whitney Benefits provided funds for the planning stage of the project, state funds are needed to construct the building.

The existing Fort Mackenzie High School/ The Wright Place building is at the top of the state’s School Facility Condition needs index list, meaning it’s in worse structural shape than any school in Wyoming. The building scored a .7125 on the index — higher than the next school by nearly .20 points.

“We are just waiting for the wheels to turn at the state level to get it replaced, and we honestly have no idea how long that will take,” Craft said.