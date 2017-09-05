While fires contained, impacts to last months

CLEARMONT — While firefighters have contained the fires that started Wednesday night when a storm moved through the area, effects from the fires will last months.

The long weekend of firefighting efforts included agencies from across the state and even crews from Colorado, according to Sheridan County Fire Warden Bill Biastoch. Biastoch noted that when the lightning storm moved through the county Wednesday night, it ignited several fires in the area.

The Cottonwood One Fire totaled about 4,150 acres and burned land south of Leiter. Another small fire ignited a haystack and covered about 15 acres. A series of fires also burned together across Wyoming and Montana. Biastoch referred to that group of fires as the Brush Flat Fire, which included about 45,100 acres on the Wyoming side of the state line and another approximately 45,800 acres on the Montana side.

Assistant County Fire Warden Fritz Bates said Tuesday morning the fires burned on state and private land in Sheridan County, much of which was planned for winter grazing.

Ranch foreman Brent Winter said approximately 11,000 acres burned on the Sheridan Ranches.

“The biggest impact would be that some of those pastures hadn’t been grazed yet, so it will affect how much hay we’ll have to feed through the winter,” Winter said, adding that for all of the ranchers in the area that could be a large cost.

In addition to grazing land, Bates said last he heard the fires had consumed nine structures, none of which were occupied. He added that livestock had also been lost, but he did not have a count.

As firefighters and ranchers recover from the long weekend, Biastoch said they are working on determining the cost of fighting the fires.

While the last week proved a trying one for local firefighters, the Sheridan WY Neighbors Helping Neighbors Facebook group helped the efforts by organizing donations of items varying from food to bandanas and batteries.

As of Monday afternoon, organizer Penny Goodman said via Facebook that, “the response from Sheridan citizens on a long weekend has been nothing less than phenomenal.” She noted that monetary contributions were still being collected at Farmers Co-op to help cover the costs of fuel for the fire districts.

As the needs of the firefighters in Sheridan County are met, Goodman said donations will also be taken to those in Montana and other parts of Wyoming.

A small fire discovered in the Bighorn Mountains over the weekend northeast of Porcupine Ranger Station was estimated at 2-3 acres.

Firefighters were working to contain the blaze.