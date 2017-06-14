When your canvas wiggles, kiss it

SHERIDAN — Sometimes her canvas is large, and sometimes it is small, but no matter the size, when it wiggles she gives it lots of kisses.

Kisses help calm nervous canines, the canvas that dog groomer April Graham works with every day. Graham owns Pride & Groom, LLC, on Lewis Street.

One day last week, from 7-8 in the morning, a total of eight canvases bounded through Graham’s door.

Huggie is as lovable as his name; Angus and Olivia, a black and white standard poodle pair, are regulars every eight weeks; Brutus is a big marshmallow of a golden retriever, Tilly a shy little Yorkie, and mini Aussies Nicki and Buddy are always ready to be made prim and proper.

Yogi, a 162-pound Saint Bernard, is a new client who will require two groomers and lots of doggy treats to get washed, brushed and beautified.

Graham has always loved dogs. For years, she was involved with rescues, serving as an emergency drop location for animals going from high kill shelters or abusive situations to new homes. She was glad to play a part in protecting furry friends but saw a lot of things that made her heart ache.

“I decided I wanted to see the other end, dogs that were cared for and spoiled, so I chose to get into grooming,” Graham said.

Now, she scrubs, brushes, clips and foo foos to her heart’s delight. She “doodles” with poodle mixes, frames lovable faces, paints toe nails and waves color through the air with long-haired tails that wag with joy.

Graham grooms to keep pets healthy, checking teeth, skin, nails and hair for signs of illness along with washing and trimming to keep fur clean and mat-free. That is the practical part of grooming, but she also grooms for fun.

Even though a simple trim would do, a fancy style makes the dogs feel good.

“When they look good, they feel good,” Graham said. “They leave here excited and it seems like they have more energy. Dogs know, they know if they’re well cared for and feeling fancy.”

Angus, a 100-pound black standard poodle, jumps onto the grooming table and holds his head high as if to echo Graham’s words. His long top knot flops into his eyes like an unruly set of dreadlocks, but soon it will be sectioned off, banded, fluffed up and sprayed.

When it is, he will prance.

“Angus, for the next week or two, literally prances,” owner Jennifer Dafoe said. “Olivia will sit down and look at me and seem to say, ‘Look at how good I look.’ It makes them tickled pink.”

Angus and Olivia belong to Dafoe’s daughter, Drew, but they stay with Dafoe while Drew is at college. Dafoe said they press their noses against the car window on their way to the groomer.

“We’re here, we’re here, we’re here,” their wagging tails seem to say. And when they drive away, Olivia complete with painted toe nails, their refrain seems to be, “Look at me, look at me, look at me.”

There are hundreds of patterns Graham can follow when grooming a dog, but the ultimate goal is to accentuate curves and muscles by artfully blending short fur into long fur at all the right places. Graham must also take into account the dog’s personality and work or play activities like herding, walking, hiking and swimming.

Graham said one of the best parts of her art is getting to know her canvases so well and getting to make them beautiful time and again — with lots of kisses to calm the wiggles before she picks up brush and clipper and begins the work that will make them prance.