Wheel connections: veteran to veteran

SHERIDAN — Roy Vandeventer’s morning starts with a passenger pick up at 7:45 a.m. Vandeventer, a driver with Goose Creek Transit, has a shared background with his first rider. Both Vandeventer and rider Vickie St. Clair are U.S. Army veterans.

St. Clair, who does not drive, is taking the bus so she can volunteer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Building 86. Vandeventer and St. Clair have a special connection that only people with military experience can have.

St. Clair takes the bus to shop, to volunteer, to appointments and for trips to the Sheridan Fiber House for her knitting and crocheting supplies. She is one of the 146 veterans that relied on GCT for their transportation last year.

Vandeventer is not the only veteran who drives for Goose Creek Transit; Bill Jordan, Dwight Thompson and Ron Winters are also veterans.

“I take passengers to Sheridan College and a high school student who volunteers at the Dog and Cat Shelter,” Vandeventer said.

And while all GCT drivers transport all riders, these four have a unique connection to veterans.

Jordan is a U.S. Navy veteran. Jordan finds that his military service helps him connect in conversations with veterans riding the bus.

“We talk about services we’re getting from the VA,” Jordan said. “(Being a veteran) certainly opens up some doors for conversation. Any veteran is going to feel that you’ve got some lines of communications; they feel more relaxed. It’s conversation that you can especially have when there’s only you and the rider on the bus.”

Both Vandeventer and Jordan appear to be men of action. Part of Army Special Forces, Vandeventer saw combat service in Vietnam. Following three years of active duty, he was in the Army Reserve for 20 years. While in the reserve, Vandeventer held a 51H assignment as a construction foreman where some assignments took him overseas on pipeline projects. His private life career was with Montana-Dakota Utilities as a construction line foreman building power lines.

Following his naval service, Jordan was a gas and electric service technician and in marketing for MDU. Both men held careers that kept them moving.

Then Jordan retired.

“I had just retired and knew I wasn’t going to sit on the couch,” Jordan said. “I always knew that driving a bus would be fun.”

Jordan applied when a driver position came open and was hired.

Vandeventer applied for a driver’s position at the recommendation of his wife.

“My wife retired four years ago, and suggested that I find something to do,” Vandeventer said. “My wife thinks it’s pretty nice I get out of the house a couple of times a week.”

Unlike bus transportation in larger metropolitan areas that have fixed routes, Goose Creek Transit is Sheridan’s public door-to-destination bus service for all ages. For veterans, GCT provided 15,924 rides just to veterans and military personnel age 19 years and older. The number of veterans who ride GCT under the age of 60 years has increased from 34 percent in 2015 to 41 percent in 2016.

“Most of our veteran (riders) now are coming from the Vietnam era,” said Steve Ainslie, Goose Creek Transit director.

Fifteen percent of the veteran passengers in 2016 were female.

Both Vandeventer and Jordan find the work rewarding and see the value to others in their work.

“They so appreciate the service,” Jordan said of the riders. “With a town the size of Sheridan, the bus service is a plus. A lot of people we transport would be shut-ins if we didn’t have the bus. At the end of the day, it’s rewarding to know what you’ve done.”

Vandeventer agreed.

“The driving for veterans and others is very rewarding. Those in wheelchairs would be stuck in a house,” Vandeventer said, refering to the GCT fleet having handicap accessible vans.

When passengers reserve their ride, they can explain what their needs are to ride, such as those in wheelchairs.

St. Clair said riding the bus also gives her the opportunity to get out and on occasion to meet other veterans on the bus.

“If it wasn’t for them, I’d be stranded,” St. Clair said of the bus service.

These veteran drivers are making “wheel connections” for their fellow veterans.

