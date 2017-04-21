What is it I need?

A question we must ask ourselves every day is “What is it I need?” Looking for answers through personal mindful practices, including body-friendly, stress-relieving yoga, meditation and even walking in nature, creates a pathway to making healthy life choices. One thing for sure: We need joy, love and one another.

Maya Angelou said, “We need Joy as we need air. We need Love as we need water. We need each other as we need the earth we share.” This expression of essential aspects of our efforts to enhance personal health and wellbeing is worth reviewing, contemplating and nurturing. Joy is an emotion of elation, a display of gladness that oftentimes may be triggered by something gratifying or exceptionally beneficial that has happened.

As one of the four components of the mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) formal practice referred to as “lovingkindness,” joy is described as an appreciation of good qualities and fortune of self and/or others. It is essential to include “self” when talking about compassionate kindness, so asking ourselves “What is it I need?” each day becomes more significant as we reflect about joy. Helen Keller’s thoughts are sincere and heartfelt: “Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.”

Day-to-day challenges can overwhelm us for different reasons, increasing our stress level and straining our ability to function competently. When life’s situations become difficult to cope with easily, it is time to take action! Again, let us ask ourselves: “What is it I need?”

Pope Francis said, “Challenges exist to be overcome! Let us be realists, but without losing our joy, our boldness and our hope-filled commitment.” As we include joy more predominantly in our life, it grows and flourishes. Committing to a daily dose of mindful, stress-relieving meditative time can help us deal with this chaotic, challenging world in a whole new way. We rejoice in life experiences: sunlight on the valley at dusk, a rainbow following a torrential downpour, the very breath within our body … being alive!

Robert Browning said, “Oh the wild joys of living! The leaping from rock to rock … the cool silver shock of the plunge in a pool’s living waters.” Beyond these beautifully poetic images, cultivating joy in our lives strengthens us during demanding times, such as periods of sickness and in times of loss. Revisiting that all important question “What is it I need?”, let us trust in our hearts and souls that there is a silver lining surrounding our “dark cloud” experiences. No matter how dim that lining’s glimmer may seem, practicing purposeful awareness will help, guiding us along our personal pathway to open our hearts more fully and allow that silver lining to become a beacon of light.

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy,” Thich Nhat Hanh said. Begin the journey, smiling inwardly and outwardly. To begin is truly the victory.

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, CHES, E-RYT500, CYT700, RPYT, owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga. She also teaches doctoral courses in health promotion and wellness and holds an adjunct research fellowship at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah. Email her at theyogaqueen@gmail.com.