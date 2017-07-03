What did you do over your summer vacation?

This summer the Sheridan Senior Center has a few new volunteer faces. “Volunteens” are now helping with the Senior Meals program and at the Green Boomerang Thrift Store.

Junior high school students fall into an age conundrum over summer break; much too old for child care and too young to work, so why not volunteer! I have had great success with “volunteen” programs in the past in similar communities. Many of the students have remained volunteers throughout high school and college and have returned to the organization as employees after receiving their degrees.

It is very important to instill a spirit of volunteerism early on in life. Volunteering can help the students learn new skills and gain confidence, experience meaningful work resulting in a sense of accomplishment, make new friends from a diverse age group while sharing their talents and gifts along the way, and have fun while meeting new people.

Volunteens were required to fill out a detailed application, call for an interview and set up a volunteer schedule. Parents were also required to sign a parental commitment letter supporting their teen and their volunteer work.

To say I was impressed with the Sheridan kids is an understatement! They came on time to interview, were poised and confident, and now show up early to volunteer. When asked, “Why do you want to volunteer at the Senior Center?” I had a variety of answers, Kailie wants to “be able to help others while having fun and meeting new people”; Ashley needs to complete 10 hours of service for her junior honors society requirement; Jadyn wants “to help others in need”; Jaylin enjoys helping people; Phoenix wants to “have fun”; and Shannon is looking for a way to be more sociable, help her community and meet new people.

The volunteens have each committed to a set schedule each week, with time off for family activities, camps and vacations. Monday through Friday you will find one of our hard working kids at the senior meal site at Sheridan Junior High School and Heritage Towers. Duties may include holding the door as folks arrive, filling glasses with water and ice tea, playing card and word games with early arrivals, busing trays and visiting. One of the goals of this program is intergenerational, having the students enjoy and “break bread” with their new senior friends.

Our Green Boomerang volunteens are having way too much fun! They are learning how to “look over” donations and prep them for sale, assisting with window displays, and general store appearance. A big thanks to volunteers Deb Rice and Elaine Burke for taking them under their wings. We have even had Ashley and Katie increase their schedules because they were having so much fun.

Staff has been very impressed with the work ethic of all the volunteens, and love having them interact with the patrons.

Summer 2017 volunteens include Shannon Crump, Jadyn DeTavernier, Kailie Green, Jaylin Hollen, Ashley Reilly and Phoenix Stewart.

Guest columnist Terri Hayden is the director of volunteer services at the Sheridan Senior Center. Center Stage is written by friends of the Senior Center for the Sheridan Community. It is a collection of insights and stories related to living well at every age.