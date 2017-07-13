What can you do to help local 4-H members?

Things are quickly heating up in Sheridan County! Especially for the many 4-H members preparing for county fair.

Over the next couple weeks, you will probably see little sun-tanned kiddos running around to every hardware, feed and craft store. What are they doing at these places you may ask? They are gathering equipment for every job and project, buying more feed to finish out their livestock, and keeping every receipt while they are at it.

Whether it’s photography, wood working, leather craft, cooking, equine showmanship, market beef or a pen of ducks, some youth in our county will spend their summers thinking of projects way before thinking about going to the lake with friends. Honestly, I think it is hard for most members to focus on anything else this close to fair.

So, how can you help the members you run into? One of the most gratifying experiences as a young 4-H member is having people other than their parents or a judge ask them about the work they are doing.

First thing’s first. Ask them what they do in 4-H — why they started their project in the first place, how they prepare for fair or just what they enjoy about being involved.

Just ask them.

I promise wherever you are from or whatever you do for work has no bearing on a member’s willingness to have a conversation with you. Who knows, you might be talking the right person for the position you’ve been waiting to fill or the individual who is going to feed you and your family for the next year.

Next, take advantage of the endless opportunities for the community to benefit from and work with 4-H. Young Sheridanites involved with 4-H strongly support our community and stimulate the economy. Let’s show them we appreciate their hard work and business by acknowledging their passion.

Are you waiting for the opportunity to start up a conversation and ask questions?

There will be a flock of members eagerly waiting for you at the Third Thursday Street Festival on July 20. Come try locally-grown, home-cooked meat samples and get a taste of what 4-H and county fair are all about.

We also have a few upcoming events to note.

The Sheridan County Fair will take place July 31 to Aug. 7 with the Livestock Buyer’s Dinner at 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

Also that day, at 6 p.m., will be the 4-H and FFA Market Livestock sale.

Chaney Peterson is the youth development and 4-H intern with the Sheridan County Extension.