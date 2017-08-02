WGU announces local graduates

SHERIDAN — Three local residents received their degrees from Western Governors University this summer.

The university held its 33rd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 15 and celebrated the graduation of more than 10,000 graduates.

Among those graduates were Shandra Camino (Bachelor of Arts in mathematics), Faith Cole (Master of Science in nursing — leadership and management) and Cody O’Dea (Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies). All three students are from Sheridan.