WGFD organizing aspen ecology presentations

SHERIDAN — Are you interested in learning about aspen in the Bighorn Mountains? The Wyoming and Game and Fish Department has invited the public to attend presentations on aspen ecology and management in the Bighorn Mountains. This event is sponsored by the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Those attending will learn about basic aspen ecology, importance of aspen habitats for wildlife and what local managers are doing to promote aspen in the Bighorns. Guest speakers include Paul Rogers (Western Aspen Alliance), Bernie Bornong (Bighorn National Forest), Kelly Norris (Wyoming State Forestry) and Todd Caltrider (Wyoming Game and Fish Department).The presentations will be Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library located at 335 W. Alger St. There will also be a raffle with items donated from local businesses.

For additional information regarding this event, contact Todd Caltrider, Sheridan Region WGFD terrestrial habitat biologist, at 257-2206 or Christina Schmidt, programming coordinator at the Sheridan County Public Library System, at 674-8585, ext. 129.